Honda NC750X Named Winner In 2025 Red Dot Design Award: Product Design Category, EM1 E: Wins 2025 If Design Award: Product Design Category

TOKYO, Apr 10, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda announced that Honda's NC750X large sport model has been named winner of the Red Dot Design Award(1) Product Design category, and the EM1 e: electric motorcycle won the iF Design Award(2) in the Product Design category. Both awards are one of the most respected design awards in the world, and this is the sixth consecutive year that Honda has received a Red Dot Design Award, and the third time since 1997 that it has received an iF Design Award.







About the award-winning Honda products

NC750X

The NC750X crossover model combines the fun of touring with ease of use in everyday situations such as commuting. It has been well received by a wide range of customers for its in-line 2-cylinder 745cc engine with powerful torque characteristics for easy handling and excellent fuel economy, low center of gravity packaging for easy handling, and user-friendly luggage storage.

Key design features

Sharp and powerful design and an adventure-style exterior raise the rider's expectations. Its fairing is made of plant-derived bioplastic and recycled materials, a world-first*3 for motorcycle exterior components, and the elimination of paint reduces CO2 emissions. While reducing environmental impact, it also delivers vibrant colors and exceptional design.

EM1 e:

Developed with the concept of an“electric scooter 'just right' for people,” the EM1 e: is a personal-use, electric scooter that fits in well with customers' lifestyles and daily lives. The EM1 e: is powered by one unit of the Honda Mobile Power Pack e: swappable battery, realizing clean and quiet riding.

Key design features

The EM1 e: features simple and slim packaging realized by the optimization of the layout of key components. High-brightness LEDs are adopted for the lights, contributing to greater peace of mind experienced by customers while riding at night. The headlight features a simple, flush-surface design, highlighting the iconic look of EM1 e:.

Comments by Toshinobu Minami, Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer, Design Center, Honda R&D Co., Ltd.:

“We are very honored to receive the Red Dot Design Award for the sixth consecutive year, and this year, we also received the iF Design Award. We believe that this is the result of people resonating with Honda Design's passion of 'designs that enrich the lives of our customers through experiences and products resulting from a human-centric approach'. Honda will continue to create new values that surprise and inspire people, and provide the joy of expanding their life's potential.”

(1) The Red Dot Award was founded in 1955 and has become one of the most respected design awards worldwide. The award is administered by Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Essen, Germany. For the Product Design awards, 51 categories of industrial products are judged on 9 criteria including the degree of innovation, functionality, durability and ergonomics.

(2) The iF Design Award was established in 1954, and is one of the most respected design awards along with the Red Dot Design Award. The award is administrated by iF International Forum Design, based in Hannover, Germany. The award consists of nine categories: Product Design, Packaging Design, Communication Design, Service Design, Architecture, Interior Architecture, Professional Concept, User Experience (UX), and User Interface (UI).

(3) Honda internal research

