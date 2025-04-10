Qatar Playing Pioneering Role In Mediation, Peacebuilding: Al Muftah

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar in Geneva H E Dr. Hend bint Abdulrahman Al Muftah participated in a high-level panel discussion on the humanitarian contribution to peace.

The event was part of the Global Initiative to galvanise political commitment to international humanitarian law, organised by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), in Geneva.

Addressing the panel, she emphasised that the world is currently experiencing an unprecedented surge in both the number and intensity of armed conflicts - now exceeding 120 globally.

She highlighted that a common thread in most of these conflicts is the failure of warring parties to comply with international humanitarian law, compounded by a lack of political will to uphold and implement its provisions. This has resulted in serious violations, widespread human suffering, destruction and brutality, and immense humanitarian needs among civilian populations.

Al Muftah affirmed that Qatar continues to play a pioneering role in mediation and peacebuilding, guided by a preventive diplomatic approach that prioritises dialogue and mediation.

She emphasised that modern mediation is no longer confined to political and security dimensions, but must also address humanitarian issues. Conflicts, she noted, disproportionately affect civilians, making it essential for peace processes to incorporate issues such as human rights, displacement, humanitarian aid, and reconstruction in order to achieve lasting and comprehensive stability.

Al Muftah underscored that the effectiveness of mediation relies on a comprehensive approach that incorporates humanitarian considerations throughout all stages of the peace process. She emphasised that peace agreements must be socially sustainable - not merely politically viable - and warned that ignoring the humanitarian dimension can result in fragile accords that fail to address the root causes of suffering.

She explained that international humanitarian law does not prevent war, but rather seeks to limit its effects and contribute to paving the way for peacebuilding.

Upholding the law, she stressed, mitigates the humanitarian and material costs of conflict, reduces displacement and destruction, facilitates return and family reunification, and enhances prospects for reconciliation.

Al Muftah highlighted Qatar's longstanding commitment to a preventive diplomatic policy, which it has pursued since 2004 by prioritizing mediation and hosting negotiations.

This approach has yielded tangible results through multiple initiatives, including successful ceasefires, prisoner exchanges, national dialogues, the resolution of border disputes, and the signing of peace agreements in both regional and international crises.

She noted that Qatar's diplomatic actions are guided by its constitution, which stipulates that the country's foreign policy is rooted in the promotion of international peace and security.

Qatar has enhanced its mediation capacity by establishing ministerial-level positions dedicated to mediation and expanding its global network of partnerships through memoranda of understanding with Sweden, Norway, and Finland.