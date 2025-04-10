Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Notification Of Major Shareholding


2025-04-10 04:01:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement

April 10, 2025
Announcement No. 10/2025

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by UBS Group AG that UBS Group AG as of April 3, 2025, has increased its total holding of shares and financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk as follows:

Share capital and voting rights Holding in Nilfisk Holding previously Holding in Nilfisk Holding after April 3, 2025
Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in % 0.06% 0.01%
Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in % 0.16% 6.14%
UBS Group AG total share capital in % 0.22% 6.15%

As of April 3, 2025, UBS Group AG directly or indirectly controls 1,669,069 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk Holding A/S, corresponding to 6.15% of the share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk Holding A/S.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations: Cameron Hayes +45 2271 6217

Communications & Media Relations: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007

Attachments

  • 10 Announcement_10042025 - Major shareholder-UBS
  • 20250403_Nilfisk Holding AS_Disclosure Form

