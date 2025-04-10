Notification Of Major Shareholding
|Share capital and voting rights
|Holding in Nilfisk Holding previously
|Holding in Nilfisk Holding after April 3, 2025
|Share capital and voting rights attached to shares in %
|0.06%
|0.01%
|Share capital and voting rights through financial instruments in %
|0.16%
|6.14%
|UBS Group AG total share capital in %
|0.22%
|6.15%
As of April 3, 2025, UBS Group AG directly or indirectly controls 1,669,069 shares/voting rights and other financial instruments in Nilfisk Holding A/S, corresponding to 6.15% of the share capital and voting rights in Nilfisk Holding A/S.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations: Cameron Hayes +45 2271 6217
Communications & Media Relations: Nynne Jespersen Lee +45 4231 0007
Attachments
10 Announcement_10042025 - Major shareholder-UBS
20250403_Nilfisk Holding AS_Disclosure Form
Legal Disclaimer:
