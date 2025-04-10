Italy To Take In 700 Afghan Refugees

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Italy has announced it will accept 700 Afghan refugees in line with the country's humanitarian corridor programme.

The announcement came in a statement from the Community of Sant'Egidio.

It is in collaboration with the Italian government and various national and internationally organisations.

It is in collaboration with the Italian government and various national and internationally organisations.

In a press release, Community President, Marco Impagliazzo, said:“For Afghans, who were forced to flee their country in great distress following the mass exodus from Kabul in August 2021, and who have been forgotten by the international community while waiting to be resettled, this is finally a sign of hope.”

In total, the humanitarian corridors initiative, promoted by Sant'Egidio alongside various organisations, has enabled 8,200 refugees to arrive safely in Europe.

The project, which is entirely self-funded, is carried out through a widespread network of hospitality, supported by the generosity of many Italian citizens.

