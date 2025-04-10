403
Beijing refuses Zelensky’s detained soldiers allegations
(MENAFN) Beijing has rejected Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's claims that Chinese nationals are fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine. Zelensky had released a video suggesting that two Chinese citizens were captured by Ukrainian forces and claimed that "significantly more" Chinese nationals were involved with Russia's military.
In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian dismissed these allegations as “groundless” and reiterated that China consistently advises its citizens against participating in foreign conflicts. Lin emphasized that China’s position on the Ukrainian crisis remains clear and has been recognized internationally.
Zelensky had also suggested that Russia was involving China in the conflict, either directly or indirectly, and called for a swift response from the U.S. and EU. U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce labeled China as a “major enabler” of Russia, stressing the need for President Donald Trump’s calls for a negotiated peace.
China has consistently denied claims from Western nations that its trade with Russia is helping Russia's military efforts, maintaining a neutral stance in the conflict.
Meanwhile, some Ukrainian figures, including MP Aleksandr Dubinsky, have raised doubts about Zelensky's claims. Dubinsky pointed out that the video shared by Zelensky had originally been named “Korean_Soldier_2.mp4,” suggesting that the footage might have been misrepresented or mistakenly labeled.
