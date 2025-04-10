403
China Criticizes US, Allies Over Growing Tensions in South China Sea
(MENAFN) China on Wednesday accused foreign nations, particularly the United States, of persistently attempting to disrupt stability in the South China Sea by “playing up tensions and providing weapons.” The Chinese government claims these actions are fueling unrest in the contested maritime region.
Defense Ministry representative Zhang Xiaogang criticized the United States for interfering under the guise of honoring “bilateral treaties,” asserting that Washington is encroaching on China’s territorial integrity and maritime claims.
He stated that the U.S. is attempting to “threat and coerce China,” and emphasized this strategy would ultimately fail. These comments were made in response to statements allegedly delivered by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during his recent trip to the Philippines, where he discussed strategies to counter the “China threat.”
During Hegseth’s visit, he also vowed to bolster support for the Philippines in its disputes with China. This gesture was followed by Washington’s approval of a deal to supply Manila with F-16 fighter jets, a move likely seen by Beijing as a provocation.
Zhang, as cited by a Chinese website, claimed the Philippines has continuously engaged in actions that violate China's interests and provoke tensions.
He argued that external nations, led by the U.S., are stirring instability in the South China Sea through their rhetoric and arms supplies, revealing what he described as “their true intention of making troubles in the region.”
Addressing the Philippines directly, Zhang warned that depending on overseas backing to “make waves at sea” will ultimately be counterproductive. He cautioned that the country risks being manipulated and abandoned as a mere “pawn” in the broader geopolitical contest.
