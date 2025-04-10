Global Ethyl Acetate Market Share, Demand & Forecast By 2033

MENAFN - Straits Research) Introduction

Ethyl acetate is a colorless, volatile liquid with a sweet, fruity odor. It is an organic compound commonly used as a solvent in various industries due to its ability to dissolve oils, resins, and many other substances. It is primarily used in the production of paints, coatings, adhesives, and cleaning products. Ethyl acetate is also widely used in the food and beverage industry as a flavoring agent and in pharmaceuticals for drug formulations. Its versatility, coupled with its relatively low toxicity, makes it a key chemical in industrial applications worldwide.

Market Dynamics Rising demand from end-user industries drives the global market

The increasing demand for ethyl acetate across diverse industries, including paints, coatings, adhesives, pharmaceuticals, and packaging, is a major driver of market growth. Its rapid evaporation rate and low toxicity make it a preferred solvent in manufacturing processes. As industrial production expands globally, the need for ethyl acetate continues to rise.

A notable example of this growing demand is IOL Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals, which, in October 2022, secured European Union regulatory approval for ethyl acetate supply. With REACH certification, the company has been able to broaden its exports across Europe. As India's largest single-location producer of ethyl acetate, with an annual capacity of 120,000 tonnes, IOL's expansion underscores the escalating global demand for this versatile solvent.

With ongoing industrial growth worldwide, the demand for ethyl acetate is anticipated to continue its upward trajectory.

Shift towards eco-friendly and bio-based ethyl acetate

The growing emphasis on sustainability is driving significant demand for bio-based ethyl acetate, which is produced from renewable sources like bioethanol. As industries look for more eco-friendly alternatives to traditional solvents, bio-based ethyl acetate is gaining popularity in sectors such as coatings, adhesives, and pharmaceuticals, thanks to its reduced environmental impact.

A prime example of this shift is CropEnergies AG, which began building Europe's first green ethyl acetate production plant in Elsteraue, Germany, in April 2023. The plant, set to use sustainable ethanol, will help lower fossil carbon emissions and improve supply security in Europe. With an investment of €120–130 million, the facility is expected to create around 50 jobs and start operations by late 2025.

As sustainability-focused regulations continue to evolve, the demand for bio-based ethyl acetate is expected to grow significantly.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific leads the ethyl acetate market, driven by high demand from industries like paints and coatings, adhesives, and pharmaceuticals. Countries such as China and India dominate due to their expanding manufacturing sectors and growing exports. The region benefits from abundant raw material availability, low production costs, and strong industrial growth. Moreover, rising construction activities and increasing automotive production further boost demand. With major manufacturers expanding capacities in the region, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its dominance, catering to both domestic and international demand.

Key Highlights



The global ethyl acetate market size was valued at USD 5.24 billion in 2024 and is estimated to grow from USD 5.77 billion in 2025 to reach USD 12.45 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.14% during the forecast period (2025–2033).

By application, the global ethyl acetate market is segmented into paint & coatings, inks, process solvents, pigments, and others. The paint & coatings segment dominates the global market.

By end-user, the market is segmented into artificial leather, automotive, food & beverage, packaging, pharmaceutical, and others. The packaging industry segment dominates the global market.

By distribution channel, the global ethyl acetate market is segmented into offline and online. The offline segment dominates the global market. Asia-Pacific is the highest shareholder in the global market.

Competitive Players

Celanese CorporationDaicel CorporationEastman Chemical CompanyINEOSIOLJiangsu SOPO (Group) Co., Ltd.Jubilant Pharmova LimitedKAI CO. LTD.Linde PLCSasol LimitedSHOWA DENKO KKSipchemSolvayYip's Chemical Holdings Limited Recent Developments

In October 2024, Viridis Chemical, based in Columbus, Nebraska, won the 2024 Green Chemistry Challenge Small Business Award for developing a more sustainable process to produce ethyl acetate from corn instead of traditional chemical sources like coal or methane. The process also generates hydrogen gas, which can power the plant. The award recognizes innovations that reduce hazardous chemicals, energy use, and promote sustainability in industrial processes.

Segmentation

By ApplicationsPaint & CoatingsInksProcess SolventsPigmentsOthersBy End-UserArtificial LeatherAutomotiveFood & BeveragePackagingPharmaceuticalOthersBy Distribution ChannelOfflineOnlineBy RegionsNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLatin AmericaThe Middle East and Africa