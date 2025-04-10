At Least 14 Million Children Worldwide Risk Malnutrition, Warns UNICEF

MENAFN - Nam News Network) PARIS, April 10 (NNN-AGENCIES) -

This funding crisis arises during a time of unparalleled need for children, who are grappling with record levels of displacement, ongoing and prolonged conflicts, disease outbreaks, and the dire effects of climate change-all of which are compromising their access to sufficient nutrition.

“Over the past few decades, we have made remarkable strides in reducing global child malnutrition thanks to collective commitment and ongoing investment,” stated UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. “Since 2000, the number of stunted children under five has decreased by 55 million, saving the lives of millions of severely malnourished children. However, significant funding cuts threaten to undo these achievements and endanger the lives of millions more children.”

The repercussions of funding cuts across 17 high-priority countries include:

1. More than 2.4 million children suffering from severe acute malnutrition may lack access to Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) for the rest of 2025.

2. Up to 2,300 life-saving stabilization centers, which provide essential care for children with severe wasting and medical complications, are at risk of closure or drastic service reductions.

3. Nearly 28,000 outpatient therapeutic centers supported by UNICEF for malnutrition treatment are in jeopardy, with some already ceasing operations.

Currently, the rates of severe wasting among children under five remain alarmingly high in various fragile contexts and humanitarian crises, with adolescent girls and women being particularly at risk.

Even prior to the funding reductions, the number of pregnant and breastfeeding women, along with adolescent girls facing acute malnutrition, surged from 5.5 million to 6.9 million-a 25 percent increase since 2020.

UNICEF warns that these numbers are likely to climb further without immediate intervention from donors and sufficient investments from national governments.

“UNICEF is urging both governments and donors to make health and nutrition programs for children a top priority, and is calling on national governments to increase their funding for local nutrition and health services. Proper nutrition is essential for the survival and development of children, yielding significant returns on investment. The benefits will be seen in stronger families, communities, and nations, contributing to a more stable world,” stated Russell.

To tackle child and maternal malnutrition in a sustainable way-focusing on prevention, detection, and treatment of child undernutrition-UNICEF introduced the Child Nutrition Fund (CNF) in 2023, with backing from the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office, the Gates Foundation, and the Children's Investment Fund Foundation.

UNICEF continues to appeal to governments, partners, and philanthropic donors to support this vital fund and other flexible funding initiatives aimed at benefiting children and women. - NNN-AGENCIES