Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan To Hold Joint Naval Drills 'Caspian Wind-2025' In Aktau

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz

The Naval Forces of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are set to conduct joint exercises titled Caspian Wind-2025 in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports, citing a statement by Kazakhstan's Defense Ministry.

During a meeting between the First Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Kazakhstan's Naval Forces, Captain 1st Rank Kanat Niyazbekov, and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Captain 1st Rank Teymur Murshudov, both sides finalized the framework and operational details of the drills, which are aimed at enhancing regional maritime security and coordination.

The exercises will include a stage named“Military Operations,” where naval personnel will work through a wide range of scenarios: ship deployment in the training zone, formation sailing, joint maneuvers, response to asymmetric threats, and maritime search and rescue. The drills will also involve live combat firing against sea and air targets.

“These exercises will strengthen the effectiveness of our naval interaction and deepen the mutual trust and cooperation between our countries,” Niyazbekov emphasized.

From Azerbaijan, two patrol ships, auxiliary vessels, and coastal units will take part in the exercises, which will also engage personnel from Kazakhstan's coastal and naval base units. Further operational details and mapping for training episodes will be finalized following the arrival of Azerbaijani vessels in Aktau.