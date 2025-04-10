RESILIENCE LAUNCHES TECH E&O FOR UK & EU ENTERPRISES

Tech E&O available for clients with £50m/€25m+ in revenue as 72% of SMEs cite business interruption as leading concern

Cyber risk solutions now available to £/€10bn+ revenue businesses with large enterprises facing increasingly complex risks

LONDON, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience, the leading provider of cyber risk solutions, announces the introduction of its coverage for Technology Errors and Omissions (Tech E&O) in the UK and Europe, supported through a new partnership with Accredited Insurances.

Resilience now offers Tech E&O coverage for clients with more than £50 million or €25 million in annual revenue in the UK and Europe, respectively. Under this, Resilience provides protection for hardware, software, telecommunications providers, and web services, with limits up to £10 million or €10 million available for the UK and Europe, respectively, for both primary and excess placements.

A Resilience survey of IT and security leaders in UK companies with greater than £100m in annual revenue in Q4 2024, in partnership with YouGov, found that business interruption was the primary concern for 72% of enterprises. Further, it was cited as the leading cause of claims for UK businesses, with 38% filing such claims. Tech E&O aims to address this, protecting technology companies from liability.

Tech E&O supports clients in mitigating and covering liability arising from technology products and services and is a cornerstone of building cyber resilience. Resilience's solutions, which provide clients with financially-proven risk models, data-driven cyber action plans, and support from highly experienced underwriting and claims teams, make them uniquely equipped to manage complex Tech E&O risks.

Resilience is also expanding capacity to clients with more than £10 billion or €10 billion in annual revenue, providing broker partners with more options in servicing clients' complex cyber risks, the company said this week.

Large enterprises are more attuned to cyber risks. According to Resilience's 2024 UK survey, twice as many large firms compared to their smaller counterparts view vendor due diligence as effective, and large businesses are more likely to consider vendor outages a key concern. With vendor risk making up nearly a quarter of Resilience's material claims in 2024, enterprises need to protect against more complex risks to prevent losses.

Both the large enterprise capacity and Tech E&O capacity are available now.

Jack Jenner, Managing Director, International Insurance, at Resilience, said: "Technology is embedded in every company's operations and technology companies deserve a partner that understands their complex needs and can help them stay ahead of evolving threats. Our new Tech E&O coverage, alongside our existing cyber insurance and cyber risk quantification software offerings, provides a more holistic and integrated risk management solution to our clients."

About Resilience

Resilience helps organizations become cyber resilient to material losses by staying ahead of bad actors. Founded by experts from across the highest tiers of the US military and intelligence communities – and built by prominent leaders and innovators from the cybersecurity, technology, and insurance industries – Resilience is the world's first cyber risk company that offers risk quantification software, cybersecurity experts, and A+ insurance in integrated solutions purpose-built for large and middle-market organizations.

Resilience is proud to be backed by leading technology investment firms including General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Intact Ventures, Founders Fund, CRV, and Shield Capital. With headquarters in San Francisco, Resilience is globally dispersed, with teams in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Baltimore, Toronto, London, and Dublin. Resilience offers insurance coverage through its licensed and appointed insurance agents, and security services through its expert security team. The Resilience Solution is available through all broker partners to clients in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and Europe.

For more information about us, visit .

Follow Resilience on LinkedIn

SOURCE Resilience

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED