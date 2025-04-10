403
Trump says nations are begging for tariff agreements
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump asserted that many foreign nations are eager to negotiate trade deals with the U.S. in the wake of his new tariffs, with leaders reportedly begging for exemptions to avoid the full impact of the levies. Speaking at a National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) dinner, Trump claimed that dozens of countries have been reaching out, desperate for a deal. “They are calling us up, kissing my ass,” Trump joked, highlighting that foreign leaders are eager to strike agreements with the U.S.
Trump also praised his tariff strategy, which includes a 10% baseline tariff on many countries, with even higher duties set to take effect starting Wednesday. He boasted that nearly 70 countries had requested talks to lessen the effects of the tariffs, with the U.S. pursuing “tailored deals” for each country.
Despite criticism from those who argue that the tariffs are harming American consumers and investors, Trump remained confident, predicting that the tariffs would boost the Republican party in the 2026 midterm elections. He also mocked Republican lawmakers who have tried to limit his ability to impose tariffs without congressional approval, asserting that the current situation would help secure a "tremendous, thundering landslide" for Republicans in upcoming elections.
The comments came ahead of the implementation of higher import duties, including a massive 104% tariff on Chinese goods. Trump's tariff strategy, which is part of his “reciprocal” trade agenda, aims to push countries with trade surpluses to offer better terms for the U.S., while also boosting domestic manufacturing and reducing long-standing trade imbalances. The White House has claimed the tariffs are already generating significant revenue, bringing in $2 billion a day.
