Meet Stephen Miran: The US Economist Behind Donald Trump's Tariff Shockwaves

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he had authorised a 90-day pause, and a lowered reciprocal tariff of 10 per cent during the three months of truce amid trade wars induced market meltdown.

President Trump, however, announced that US had hiked China tariffs to a 125 per cent. 'No other president would have done what I did. Somebody had to do it.' Trump justified his tariff offensive to reporters on Wednesday.

The announcement means a delay. The worries, however, remain. Trump's block came a day after his administration's sweeping tariffs against around five countries, including India, came into force, triggering trade disruptions and fears of a global economic recession .

Who is advising Trump on tariffs?

In December 2024, Donald Trump, then the President-elect, picked Stephen Miran as the chair of his Council of Economic Advisers (CEA).

The council advises the president on economic policy and is composed of three members, including the chair. The council assists in the preparation of an annual report that gives an overview of the country's economy, reviews federal policies and programs and makes economic policy recommendations.

Miran, a Treasury Department adviser in Trump's first administration, is often called the mind behind Trump's economic policies, including the tariffs.

Miran has been argueing that fears over trade tariffs that Trump imposed, and delayed for now, are overblown.“Tariffs deserve some extra attention. Most economists and some investors dismiss tariffs as counterproductive at best and devastatingly harmful at worst. They're wrong,” Miran said this Monday.

“One reason the economic consensus on tariffs is so wrong is because nearly all of the models that economists use to study international trade assume either no trade deficits at all, or assume that deficits are short-lived and quickly self-correct through currency adjustments,” he said in his remarks at Hudson Institute think tank.

According to standard models, trade deficits will cause the dollar to weaken, which reduces imports and boosts exports, eventually wiping out the trade deficit, Miran said.“If that happens, tariffs may be unnecessary, because trade will balance itself over time and, in this view, intervening with tariffs can only make things worse,”

Who is Stephen Miran?

Miran graduated from Boston University in 2005, studying economics, philosophy, and mathematics. He received a PhD in economics from Harvard University in 2010, where he was a student of Martin Feldstein, an eminent American economist who chaired the CEA during the President Ronald Reagan administration in the 1980s.

Miran was a senior strategist at multi-billion dollar global investment management firm, Hudson Bay Capital Management before becoming the 32nd chair of the US CEA. Miran is also co-founder of the asset management firm Amberwave Partners, and an adjunct fellow at the Manhattan Institute.

Miran served as an advisor of economic policy for the Department of the Treasury from 2020 to 2021, during Steven Mnuchin's tenure as secretary of the Treasury.

User's Guide

In a report published by Hudson Institute in November titled, 'A user's guide to restructuring the Global Trading System,' Miran argued in the essay that the root of the economic imbalances lay in persistent dollar overvaluation that prevented the balancing of international trade.

He laid out several tariff scenarios that could be applied under a second Trump administration and argued that they could still be effective despite some potential negative impacts.

Miran points to Trump's application of tariffs on China in 2018-2019, which he argues“passed with little discernible macroeconomic consequence,” according to a report in Financial Post