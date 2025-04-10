Woman Humiliates, Slaps Husband In Public For Not Earning - 'Meri Kamai Khaate Ho...' Viral Video

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a disturbing incident that has gone viral, a woman was caught on camera publicly assaulting her husband over financial issues . The video, shared widely on X , shows the woman slapping the man multiple times while accusing him of being financially dependent on her. The scene unfolded in front of a shop, with a crowd gathered-but no one intervened.

The woman is seen grabbing the man by his collar and yelling,“Meri kamai khaate ho, mere par hi hukum chalaoge?” (You live off my earnings and still try to order me around?). Despite her repeated slaps, the man appears passive, merely trying to hold her hand to stop the attack.

The footage was shared with the caption:“A disturbing video shows a wife publicly slapping her husband just because he isn't earning.” The shocking nature of the incident and the man's visible helplessness triggered strong reactions online.

Social media users were quick to call it out as abuse.“What even?! Who gave her the right to publicly shame him??” one user questioned. Another wrote,“Is this trend of wife slapping or torturing husband? Or was it always there but not highlighted?”

Many pointed to the double standards in how domestic violence is perceived.“Just because he's not earning right now doesn't mean he deserves to be slapped in public. Struggles happen, but this kind of humiliation? That's not love, that's abuse,” one comment read.

“Struggling to earn is not a crime. Slapping your partner in public is. Let's stop normalising violence just because the victim is a man,” wrote another user. Another comment said,“He lost his income, not his dignity... Abuse has no gender - every human deserves respect.”

So far, there has been no official response or legal action reported regarding the incident. However, the public response clearly indicates growing concern over the normalisation of violence-regardless of who the victim is.