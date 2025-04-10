Bizarre! Man Uses AI Lawyer To Argue In Court, Leaves Judges Shocked Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) A New York courtroom was thrown into confusion after a man attempted to argue his case using an artificial intelligence-generated avatar. The incident took place on March 26 in the Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court's First Judicial Department.

Jerome Dewald, the appellant in an employment-related lawsuit, had submitted a video to support his argument. When the panel of judges sat down to hear it, Justice Sallie Manzanet-Daniels introduced the clip, saying,“The appellant has submitted a video for his argument. Ok. We will hear that video now.”

As the video played, a sharply dressed, smiling man appeared on screen and began speaking:“May it please the court. I come here today a humble pro se before a panel of five distinguished justices.” Within seconds, the judges turned to each other in confusion.

“Ok, hold on,” Manzanet-Daniels interjected.“Is that counsel for the case?”

Dewald quickly clarified,“I generated that. That's not a real person.”

It was, in fact, an AI-generated avatar created using software from a San Francisco tech company. Dewald, representing himself without a lawyer, told AP, that he chose to use an avatar because he struggles with mumbling and public speaking.

Justice Manzanet-Daniels did not appreciate the surprise.“It would have been nice to know that when you made your application. You did not tell me that, sir,” she said sharply, ordering the video to be shut off.“I don't appreciate being misled.”

Though visibly displeased, the court allowed Dewald to continue his argument in person. He later issued a written apology to the court, insisting he meant no harm and had only hoped the avatar would help clearly communicate his case.

In an interview with the Associated Press, Dewald admitted the court was“really upset” and that“they chewed me up pretty good.” He revealed that he initially attempted to create an avatar resembling himself but ran out of time before the hearing.

The bizarre courtroom moment has since gone viral, drawing both amusement and concern online about the growing role of AI in spaces steeped in tradition-like the legal system.