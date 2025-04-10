ICE Director Says US Deportations Should Be Run Like 'Amazon Prime' Here's Why

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Donald Trump administration has intensified efforts to implement its mass deportation agenda, with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) adopting a business-oriented approach to streamline operations. Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons, speaking at the 2025 Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona, outlined plans to revolutionize deportation processes using innovative methods inspired by private-sector efficiency.

Todd Lyons proposed a system akin to Amazon's delivery model, suggesting the use of trucks to round up immigrants for deportation. He referred to this approach as "Amazon Prime , but with human beings," emphasizing the need to treat deportation processes like a business.

Lyons also highlighted the potential use of artificial intelligence to optimize detention capacity and expedite deportations, stating that AI could "free up bed space" and“fill up airplanes.”

Speakers at the expo praised Trump's use of the Alien Enemies Ac , a controversial 1798 law previously invoked during World War II. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem promised to expand its application for more efficient deportations. Lyons described the act as "amazing," while Trump's border czar Tom Homan defended its use despite judicial pushback. Homan expressed frustration over court challenges and reiterated that family detention remains "on the table" as a policy option.

The administration is increasingly relying on private companies to execute its deportation agenda. Avelo Airlines recently signed an agreement to operate federal deportation flights starting in May, despite public opposition and petitions urging the airline to withdraw. Homan advocated outsourcing non-enforcement tasks, stating,“Let the badge and guns do the badge-and-gun stuff. Everything else, let's contract out.”

Since Trump's second term began, ICE has broadened its mandate, prioritizing arrests of all undocumented immigrants regardless of their cooperation with authorities. This aggressive approach has led to widespread unease among immigrant communities and foreign visitors. Recent data indicates a sharp decline in flight bookings between Canada and the US, reflecting heightened apprehension over immigration enforcement.

To address lagging deportation rates, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem appointed Todd Lyons as acting ICE director and Madison Sheahan as deputy director. The leadership shake-up aims to instill accountability within ICE and meet Trump's ambitious deportation targets.