Donald Trump Pushes For 'One Big Beautiful Bill', Again, Says 'USA Will Soar' What's Behind His Economic Promise?

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday teased a 'one big beautiful bill' and told fellow Republicans 'it is more important now, than ever'. The US President assured 'USA will Soar like never before'. The post on Truth Social was followed by another demand 'It is IMPERATIVE that Republicans in the House pass the Tax Cut Bill, NOW!'

“Our Country Will Boom!!!” Donald Trump said on Truth Social.

What is Trump's ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL?

Donald Trump is referring to the "One Big Beautiful Bill", a comprehensive legislative package aimed at advancing his full "America First" agenda.

Trump's“One Big Beautiful Bill” seeks to combine key priorities such as tax reform, border security, energy policy, and reductions in US government spending into a single piece of legislation.

Donald Trump has emphasised that this approach would streamline the reconciliation process in Congress, bypassing the 60-vote threshold in the Senate for a simple majority vote.

The proposed bill includes measures to extend the 2017 Trump tax cuts , eliminate taxes on tips, provide relief for Social Security recipients, open domestic energy production, secure the border, and reduce bureaucratic waste.

Donald Trump believes this unified bill will position the United States for unprecedented growth and prosperity while addressing critical economic and national security concerns.

In February this year, House had shown an inclination toward a single full agenda-encompassing bill, while Senate Budget Committee Chair Lindsey Graham introduced a budget resolution on border security and energy.

This legislation notably omits tax priorities, meaning those would need to be passed separately.

Donald Trump wrote, "The House and Senate are doing a SPECTACULAR job of working together as one unified, and unbeatable, TEAM, however, unlike the Lindsey Graham version of the very important Legislation currently being discussed, the House Resolution implements my FULL America First Agenda, EVERYTHING, not just parts of it!

Trump then advocated for a single bill that included the full MAGA agenda.

“We need both Chambers to pass the House Budget to 'kickstart' the Reconciliation process, and move all of our priorities to the concept of, 'ONE BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL,'” he said.“It will, without question, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Why Does Trump Want One Big Bill?

By bundling all his priorities-such as tax cuts, border security, domestic energy production, and regulatory reform-into a single legislative package, Trump aims to streamline the reconciliation process in Congress. This method not only consolidates his policy goals but also reduces the risk of losing key components of his agenda in fragmented negotiations.

House Republican leaders, faced with narrow margins, have advocated for combining tax policy reforms with border security measures into a single legislative package, arguing that this approach is more practical than attempting to pass two separate bills.

Representative Jason Smith (R-MO), chairman of the influential Ways and Means Committee, has contended that merging complex and politically contentious tax reform with less divisive border policies would increase the likelihood of securing the necessary votes.

Smith cautioned that splitting the bill could jeopardise the success of Trump's tax agenda, which remains a cornerstone of the Republican legislative strategy.