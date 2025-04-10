Kangana Ranaut's ₹1 Lakh Electricity Bill: Himachal CM Says 'Don't Take Her Remarks Seriously', Power Board Clarifies

MENAFN - Live Mint) BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has accused the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh of issuing her an electricity bill of ₹1 lakh for her house in Manali. She said she does not even live in there. The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) has now clarified her allegations.

The Board said Kangana Ranaut delayed bill payments for the first quarter of 2024-25. In particular, December's consumption was 6,000 units, with ₹31,367 outstanding. February saw a consumption spike to 9,000 units, generating a bill of ₹58,096, including late fees.

"The electricity bill for October, November, and December 2024 stood at ₹82,061, which was paid only on January 16, 2025," Kumar was quoted by ANI as saying. "She has consistently delayed her monthly bill payments. The dues for January and February were cleared only on March 28, 2025, with total consumption reaching 14,000 units."

He also confirmed that she has been availing of the state's electricity subsidy, receiving ₹700 as relief on her February bill.

Himachal CM reacts

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said,“...I don't take her statements seriously. She keeps on giving these kinds of statements.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Suleman Mohd Khan told NDTV,“This is unfair on Kangana's part. She has a serious responsibility. This statement was made for cheap publicity. She should write to the officials concerned.”

Naresh Chauhan, media advisor to Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Sukhu, told ANI that such remarks by Kangana Ranaut are aimed at attracting media attention and if there was really an issue, it should be addressed by consulting the officials of the electricity board.

"One can simply verify the old consumption records, unit usage and applicable rates rather than making generalised accusations... Calling the government 'robbers' may be her regular thing, but it's not in line with constructive political discourse. If there's an actual discrepancy in the meter reading or billing, there's a system in place to address it," he said.