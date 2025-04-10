Bengaluru Water Tariffs Hiked To ₹1.90/Litre - Why? What Will It Now Cost You For Domestic, Commercial Use? Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) Water bills are likely to rise in India's startup capital, as the water supply department looks to combat rising costs and a significant revenue deficit, Ram Prasath Manohar, Chairman of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) told reporters on April 9.

The BWSSB is likely to revise water tariffs to offset its balloning expenditure, and an official order notifying the new rates is likely to be released today, on April 10, according to Manohar.

| Bank holiday today: Are banks closed on April 10 for Mahavir Jayanti? Check here Why Bengaluru Water Dept Wants to Hike Charges?

“Bengaluru has seen rapid growth in population and geographic spread over the past 10 years. BWSSB, an autonomous body without government subsidies, relies heavily on water charges as its primary source of revenue,” Manohar said.

He gave a comparison to other utility costs, stating that in the past decade, electricity costs have risen by 107 per cent, while maintenance expenses have increased by 122.5 per cent Manohar further noted that while the body has a monthly expenditure of ₹200 crore, the Board currently collects ₹120 crore, resulting in a monthly deficit of ₹80 crore.

"To bridge this financial gap and improve service delivery, a rational and modest tariff revision has been proposed," he added.

Domestic use: According to Manohar, under the domestic category, the proposed water tariff hike includes an increase of 0.15 paise per litre, for up to 8,000 litres;

| Gold prices today in your city: Check prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai on Apr 10 How Will Bengaluru Water Tariff Hike Increase Your Bills?

> For 8,001 to 25,000 litres, an increase of 0.30 paise per litre;

> Between 25,001 and 50,000 litres, an increase of 0.80 paise per litre; and

> Above 50,001 litres, an increase of Re 1 per litre are proposed.

High-rise domestic buildings: Till 2,00,000 litres, an increase of 0.30 paise per litre is proposed.

> While 2,00,001 to 5,00,000 litres, will see an increase of 0.60 paise per litre; and

> Above 5,00,001 litres, an increase of Re 1 per litre.

For non-domestic usage: Hike of 0.90 paise per litre is proposed for bulk usage.

> While up to 10,000 litres will cost Re 1 per litre more; and

> From 10,001 to 25,000 litres, ₹1.30 per litre.

> Between 25,001 and 50,000 litres, an increase of 1.50 paise per litre is proposed.

> For 50,001 to 75,000 litres, there will be an increase of 1.90 paise per litre.

> But for 75,001 to 1,00,000 litres, the hike is only ₹1.10 per litre; and

> Above 1,00,000 litres, it is ₹1.20 paise per litre.

Annual increase: Manohar also said following the recommendations of the Karnataka State Administrative Reforms Commission, BWSSB has decided to adopt an annual 3 per cent increase in water tariff starting April 1 every year. The revised tariff will reflect in bills issued from May 2025 onwards.

(With inputs from PTI)



Bengaluru's water tariffs are increasing due to rising operational costs and a significant revenue deficit.

The new tiered structure will affect both domestic and commercial users differently based on consumption levels. An annual 3% increase in water tariffs is set to start from April 1, impacting future bills.

Key Takeaways