Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Top 30+ Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Images And Gifs To Celebrate Mahavir Janma Kalyanak

MENAFN - Live Mint) Mahavir Jayanti 2025: The auspicious festival of Mahavir Jayanti is being celebrated this year on Thursday, April 10. The festival celebrated with vigour and enthusiasm by Jains across the world marks the birth anniversary of the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism, the founder of Jainism or Mahavir Janma Kalyanak or Sage Vardhamana.

History of Mahavir Jayanti

As per popular belief, Mahavir was born in Kundalagrama in Bihar on the 13th day in the month of Chaitra. Thus, the day is celebrated on the 13th day of waxing moon in the Chaitra month of Hindu calendar. Mahavir was born to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala but his birth date is debatable. Swetambar Jains believe that he was born in 599 BC, while the Digambar Jains believe that his birth took place in 615 BC.

Mahavir Jayanti 2025 wishes

Celebrate this day by sharing some wishes and messages to honour the principles of Sage Vardhamana.



On this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti, I pray that Swami Mahavir may bless you with a life of non-violence, compassion, and kindness. Happy Mahavir Jayanti .

Here's praying for peace and harmony for all on this auspicious day. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

May Lord Mahavir bless you abundantly and fill your life with happiness, success and help you to get what you desire. Wishing all my friends Happy Mahavir Jayanti .

In happiness and suffering, in joy and grief, we should regard all creatures as we regard ourselves. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

Let the spirit of Mahavir Swami remain in your hearts and light up your souls from within. Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti. Adopt the path of truth, knowledge and non-violence on this auspicious day. Happy Mahavir Jayanti.



Follow the path of non-violence and take the holy pledge on this auspicious day of Mahavir Jayanti. Wish you and your family a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

Let the spirit of Mahavir Swami remain in your hearts and light up your souls from within. Wish you a very Happy Mahavir Jayanti.

The best way to observe such an auspicious occasion is to strive for peace, and strengthen the bonds of brotherhood. Happy Mahavir Jayanti. There is no enemy out of your soul. The real enemies live inside yourself, they are anger, pride, curvedness, greed, attachments, and hate. Mahavir Jayanti greetings to you and your family.

Mahavir Jayanti 2025 quotes

Here are some heartfelt quotes to share on Mahavir Jayanti:



“May the teachings of Lord Mahavir inspire you to lead a life filled with compassion, truth, and non-violence. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!”

“On this Mahavir Jayanti, may you find the strength to embrace the values of non-violence, truth, and simplicity. Wishing you a blessed celebration!”

“May Lord Mahavir's guidance light your path and help you navigate life with peace and wisdom. Happy Mahavir Jayanti!”

“As we celebrate Mahavir Jayanti, let's remember to be kind, gentle, and mindful of our actions. Best wishes for a joyous and reflective day!” "Wishing you a Mahavir Jayanti filled with peace, compassion, and a deep connection to the teachings of Jainism. Have a wonderful celebration!"

Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Jalabhishek of Lord Mahavir taking place in Ranchi on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva pays floral tribute to portrait of Lord Mahavir during 'Teerthankar Mahaveer Gatha' in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan and Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed participate in a symposium on the topic 'World Peace and Harmony through Interfaith Dialogue' on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

Mahavir Jayanti 2025 images

Mahavir Jayanti 2025 GIFs