Royal Legacy On The Block: Over 200 Priceless Princess Diana's Items Head To Auction

As part of Julien's auctions event titled Princess Diana's Style & A Royal Collection, which will be held on June 26 (Thursday) at 10:00 am Pacific Time at The Peninsula Beverly Hills, more than 200 items of Diana, Princess of Wales, will be up for the auction providing"a window into a moment in history".

The collection will also be on exhibition at The Museum of Style Icons (Mosi) in Ireland 's Newbridge from mid May until mid June 2025.

The bidding will begin on May 20 consisting of a range of Diana's garments with a purpose of celebrating her style and preserve her legacy. In addition to it, there will be a collection of garments and artefacts from British royal history comprising items once worn by the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen Mother and other members of the royal family that goes as far back as the 19th century.

According to news agency PA Media, co-founder and executive director of Julien's Auctions, Martin Nolan, said,“Princess Diana holds a special place in the heart of Julien's Auctions, and we are honoured to continue to preserve her legacy telling her story through the pieces that defined her elegance, grace, glamour and spirit.“This collection is the most significant offering of her wardrobe ever presented at auction, each item a window into a moment in history and a tribute to a woman whose humility and style and personal warmth continues to inspire the world.”

Earlier, Julien's Auctions sold one of Diana's gowns for a whopping 1.14 million US dollars (£889,000), and in 2024, a pair of her shoes got 390,000 US dollars (£304,000) at auction.

The Museum of Pop Culture (Mopop) will host an exhibition before sale to provide members of the public the opportunity to view the items before it goes under the hammer in a new partnership with Julien's Auctions.“This collection celebrates Princess Diana's enduring influence as a cultural and fashion icon. Her style, grace, and humanitarian spirit continue to resonate across generations,” said Michele Y Smith, chief executive of Mopop.

Diana was born on July 1, 1961 and died on August 31, 1997. She was a member of British Royal family. She was the mother of Princes William and Harry and first wife of Charles III (then Prince of Wales). Her activism and glamour, which made her a global personality.

She performed royal duties on behalf of the Queen and represented her at functions across the Commonwealth realms. Diana was admired in the media for her style, beauty, charm, beauty, and later, her distinctive approach to charity work.

As per reports, Diana left a substantial £21 million estate, "netting £17 million after estate taxes", which trustees, her mother, and her sister Sarah managed it.