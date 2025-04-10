Deputy Secretary Landau's Call With El Salvador's Foreign Minister Hill

Deputy Secretary Landau recognized El Salvador’s important role in our region, including in providing medevac capability to the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti and the Salvadoran Navy’s excellent cooperation to counter illicit narcotics trafficking.

Deputy Secretary Landau emphasized the importance of collaboration on 5G, cybersecurity, and AI, and stressed the need to prevent China from accessing El Salvador’s critical infrastructure by only allowing trusted vendors.

Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau spoke with El Salvador’s Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill to discuss our strong and positive bilateral partnership. They addressed ongoing cooperation on illegal immigration and regional security, with Deputy Secretary Landau expressing gratitude for El Salvador’s acceptance of over 240 members of Tren de Aragua and MS-13 removed from the United States. He also appreciated El Salvador’s partnership in preventing illegal aliens, criminals, terrorists, and illicit drugs from reaching the United States.

