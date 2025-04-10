Accountability For Material Support To Houthi Terrorist Activity And Related Networks

The United States will not tolerate any country or commercial entity providing support to foreign terrorist organizations, such as the Houthis, including offloading ships and provisioning oil at Houthi-controlled ports. Such actions risk violating U.S. law.

As President Trump laid out in Executive Order 14175, “the Houthis’ activities threaten the security of American civilians and personnel in the Middle East, the safety of our closest regional partners, and the stability of global maritime trade.”

On March 5, 2025, the State Department designated Ansarallah, commonly referred to as the Houthis, as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), fulfilling one of President Trump’s first promises upon taking office.

