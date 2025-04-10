403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Sales Of VILVI Group March 2025
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VILVI Group, which consists of Vilkyškių pieninė AB, Modest AB, Kelmės pieninė AB, Kelmės pienas UAB, Pieno logistika AB and Baltic Dairy Board SIA, consolidated sales for March 2025 amounted EUR 23.26 million – 24.6% increase comparing to March 2024. The sales of the Group for period January – March 2025 amounted to 71.06 million EUR 26.6% increase comparing to the same period last year.
Vilija Milaseviciute
Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment