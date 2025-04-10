Intersec Achieves Red Hat Openshift Certifications

intersec-logo

- Mark Longwell, Director of Telco and Edge Alliances at Red HatPARIS, FRANCE, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Paris, April 10, 2025 – Intersec, leading telecom metadata and location intelligence solution provider, announced that its AGORA Platform and its GeoSafe PWS are certified to run on Red Hat OpenShift, the industry's leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes.AGORA is an end-to-end hybrid location platform that seamlessly combines active location-based services and passive mass-scale location intelligence leveraging 40+ positioning techniques. Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) can now deploy any location-based services powered by AGORA with enhanced reliability, security, and operational efficiency. GeoSafe PWS enables MNOs and governments to leverage advanced technologies to detect and respond to emergency situations.“As the industry's leading hybrid cloud application platform built on Kubernetes, Red Hat OpenShift has become a trusted choice for telecom companies worldwide,” said Mark Longwell, Director of Telco and Edge Alliances at Red Hat.“Collaborating with Intersec to certify their solutions on Red Hat OpenShift helps accelerate the deployment of containerized applications for next-generation location-based services.”Red Hat OpenShift is engineered to simplify operational complexities, enabling faster deployment of the Intersec product portfolio. By leveraging containerized applications, customers benefit from simple and cost-effective delivery of cutting-edge location intelligence-essential for telecom mission-critical duties, regulatory compliance, and innovation. Running on Red Hat OpenShift, Intersec products can scale more easily, and be more seamlessly deployed across multiple data centers, translating into cost savings for MNOs.“Intersec remains dedicated to delivering cutting-edge location-based solutions that align with our customers' cloud strategies,” said Jean-Marc Coïc, CTO of Intersec.“With AGORA and GeoSafe PWS certified on Red Hat OpenShift, our customers can more confidently harness advanced location intelligence combined with robust cloud hosting to achieve exceptional performance and resilience.”For more details:- View Intersec-certified containers in the Red Hat Ecosystem Catalog- Join the live Q&A session on May 7 at 14:00 CEST- Visit the company's cloud offerings pageRed Hat and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries.About IntersecIntersec is a global leader in telecom metadata and location intelligence solutions. Designed by fast data experts, our solutions guide governments and telcos in their data-driven revolution to build tangible value, from efficiently warning people in case of danger to driving new sources of revenue. Our 90 clients in 40 countries leverage our instruments to reach, locate, and map nearly one billion connected devices 24/7, and our mission-critical communication solutions cover 400 million people around the world. Headquartered in France, Intersec places Privacy by Design well beyond accepted standards, it assures regulatory compliance, no matter where our clients operate. Learn more at intersec.

