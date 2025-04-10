403
Iran requests US ‘goodwill gesture’ before probable straight discussions
(MENAFN) Iran has expressed the need for a tangible goodwill gesture from the United States before engaging in direct talks, as reported by Reuters on Tuesday. According to sources, Iranian officials are demanding actions such as lifting certain sanctions or unfreezing assets as a precondition for face-to-face discussions. While U.S. President Donald Trump has mentioned "very high-level" direct talks in Oman this week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has emphasized that any negotiations would remain indirect unless these gestures occur.
A regional diplomat noted that Iran's preference for indirect negotiations stems from serious doubts about U.S. intentions, particularly in light of Trump’s threats to resume his "maximum pressure" strategy. Iran maintains its nuclear program is peaceful, despite the U.S. accusations of seeking nuclear weapons. Tehran has also criticized the sanctions, which were reimposed after the U.S. withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
Trump has warned that failure to reach an agreement could result in military action against Iran, a threat that Tehran has responded to by placing its military on high alert. Despite the heightened tensions, Araqchi has reiterated that Iran prefers diplomacy and seeks to avoid military conflict, urging the U.S. to drop the "military option" in the pursuit of negotiations.
