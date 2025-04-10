SKF To Publish Q1 Report On 25 April

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Q1 results for 2025 on 25 April at approximately 07:30 (CEST).

Investors, analysts and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 09:00 (CEST).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers:

Link to web event:

Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031

UK / International: +44 207 107 0613

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website:

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, after the webcast, please contact Carl Bjernstam on [email protected] .

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:

Press Relations: Carl Bjernstam, +46 31-337 2517; +46 722 201 893; [email protected]

Investor Relations: Sophie Arnius, +46 31-337 8072; +46 705 908072; [email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4133919

The following files are available for download: