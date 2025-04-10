Gifts World Expo 2025: The Ultimate Gifting Marketplace Is Set To Return To Kolkata

Gifts World Expo

DELHI, KOLKATA, INDIA, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated Gifts World Expo , Eastern India's largest exhibition for gifts sourcing, is set to return to Kolkata with a new edition. Organized by MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., the event will take place from 17-19 April 2025, at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan (Milan Mela), Kolkata. Featuring 125+ exhibitors, 600+ brands, and over 6000 products across 75,000+ sq ft show area, the expo will offer an unparalleled platform for corporate buyers, businesses, and industry professionals to explore the latest market trends, build strategic partnerships, and unlock new opportunities.The show has partnered with its supporting associations, including Corporate Gifts Association of India (CGAI), Confederation of West Bengal Trade Association (CWBTA), and Pen & Stationery Association of India. This year, attendees can explore innovations and trends from industry leaders such as Swiss Military, Adra, Armee, Safari, Jewel Farmer, Kutchina, Roxx, Pilot, and Nu Republic to name a few.Driving Growth in Eastern India's Expanding Gifting MarketAs Eastern India cements its position as a key player in the country's thriving gifting industry, Gifts World Expo Kolkata 2025 is poised to catalyze business growth and innovation. The event will provide a dynamic marketplace where brands and businesses can connect with buyers, discover groundbreaking gifting solutions, and gain invaluable industry insights. Catering to diverse business needs, the expo will showcase a wide range of corporate, festive, wedding and promotional gifting solutions, ensuring a one-stop sourcing hub for the industry.An Expansive Display of Gifting InnovationsOver three power-packed days, Gifts World Expo Kolkata 2025 will feature a curated selection of gifting categories, including Customized Gifts & Promotional Products, Beauty, Health & Wellness Gifts, Gourmet Hampers, Electronic Gadgets & Home Appliances, Awards & Rewards, Handicrafts, Home Décor & Furnishing, Housewares & Kitchen Appliances, Stationery & Office Supplies, Innovative Gifting Boxes, Premium Gifts/ Gold & Silver Gifts, Luxury Gifts & Lifestyle Products, and Custom Branding Machinery.A Legacy of Excellence Across IndiaWith 26 successful editions across major Indian cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kolkata, Gifts World Expo continues to redefine industry standards. The upcoming second edition in Kolkata will emphasize sustainability, innovation, and business expansion, offering exhibitors and visitors an exclusive opportunity to stay ahead in the ever-evolving gifting market.Message from the OrganizersGaurav Juneja, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., stated,“Gifts World Expo has been instrumental in transforming the gifting industry by creating a powerful platform for brands, suppliers, and buyers to collaborate. Kolkata's edition will further strengthen this mission, providing an unmatched opportunity for industry players to explore new business avenues and stay ahead in a competitive market.”Himani Gulati, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd., stated,“Gifts World Expo isn't just an event-it's a launchpad for businesses to discover, innovate, and expand. This edition brings an unparalleled opportunity for exhibitors and buyers to explore high-value networking, gifting trends, and transformative business solutions. By bringing together the best in the industry, we are shaping the future of gifting and creating endless possibilities for success”.Exclusive Product Launches at the ExpoA dedicated segment for new product launches will showcase the latest innovations from some of the top exhibitors:●Armee will unveil its latest range of premium Gift Sets.●Rupa will showcase a brand-new collection of casual wear.●Extreme Adventure Sports will present the latest range of Tomtoc bags.●Mirdeep Trading will bring the latest arrivals from Bugatti.●KC Garments, under its brand Stagley, will launch its Micro Poly Knit T-shirts.●Cuboid will introduce its latest Hard Trolley luggage collection.●Nu Republic is set to launch its backpack collection.& many moreWhy Attend Gifts World Expo Kolkata 2025?With the gifting industry evolving at an unprecedented pace, Gifts World Expo Kolkata stands as the definitive platform for businesses to stay competitive, connected, and innovative. This exclusive event offers a strategic advantage, providing attendees with deep market insights, access to pioneering gifting solutions, and unmatched networking opportunities with key industry players. From showcasing the latest trends to high-impact business collaborations, this is where industry professionals gain exposure and partnerships needed to scale their business.Click here to register: bit/3GaPdRcAbout Organiser:MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an internationally renowned exhibition company with a strong presence of over four decades in the advertising industry, over 28 years in publishing & 22 years in exhibitions. The company has produced more than 100 market-leading trade exhibitions for various segments in addition to publishing various magazines & advertising trade directories of repute. Successful exhibitions are conducted all over India, Dubai, Singapore, Canada and Thailand.

