Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Crude Oil Nosedives USD 3.26 Wed. To USD 64.33 Pb - KPC


2025-04-10 02:05:32
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil nosedived USD 3.26 during Wednesday trading to reach USD 64.33 per barrel compared with USD 67.59 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday.
Brent futures rose USD 2.66 to USD 65.48 pb and West Texas Intermediate gained USD 2.77 to USD 62.35 pb.
Oil prices rebounded with more than four percent after US President Donald Trump announced yesterday a 90-day suspension of tariffs on all countries except on imports from China which rose to 125 percent. (end)
km


MENAFN10042025000071011013ID1109412085

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search