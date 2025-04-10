403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crude Oil Nosedives USD 3.26 Wed. To USD 64.33 Pb - KPC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 10 (KUNA) -- Kuwait crude oil nosedived USD 3.26 during Wednesday trading to reach USD 64.33 per barrel compared with USD 67.59 pb the day before, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said Thursday.
Brent futures rose USD 2.66 to USD 65.48 pb and West Texas Intermediate gained USD 2.77 to USD 62.35 pb.
Oil prices rebounded with more than four percent after US President Donald Trump announced yesterday a 90-day suspension of tariffs on all countries except on imports from China which rose to 125 percent. (end)
km
Brent futures rose USD 2.66 to USD 65.48 pb and West Texas Intermediate gained USD 2.77 to USD 62.35 pb.
Oil prices rebounded with more than four percent after US President Donald Trump announced yesterday a 90-day suspension of tariffs on all countries except on imports from China which rose to 125 percent. (end)
km
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment