World Champion Tadej Pogačar Targets Historic Paris-Roubaix Victory

UAE Team Emirates-XRG arrive in Paris with all focus on the cobbled chaos of Paris-Roubaix, a race renowned for pushing riders to their absolute limit. After a spectacular start to the spring classics campaign with wins at Strade Bianche and Ronde van Vlaanderen, the team is brimming with confidence as they take on one of cycling's most revered races.

Known as the“Hell of the North”, Paris-Roubaix is a monument like no other – the cobbled streets of France will provide the toughest of tests for the strongest of riders. The race consistently provides fans with action packed, breathless, drama-filled racing from the very start.

Leading the charge for UAE Team Emirates-XRG will be reigning Tour de France and World Champion Tadej Pogačar, who is seeking to become the first Tour winner to conquer Paris-Roubaix since Bernard Hinault in 1981. Despite making his debut at the race, Pogačar is no stranger to cobbled challenges and enters in red-hot form after a commanding display at Ronde van Vlaanderen. In true Pogačar style, his aggressive racing and countless attacks finally saw him distance Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert, with the winning move coming second time round on the Oude Kwaremont as he rode solo to glory.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG bring a squad built to excel on the cobbles, including trusted specialists Nils Politt and Tim Wellens, who will be crucial to guiding Pogačar through the chaos and into position at decisive moments in the race. Florian Vermeesch and Mikkel Bjerg also return after battling performances in Flanders, with both riders emptying the tank to help bring back the breakaway and set up his first attack.

Pogačar:“Paris-Roubaix is a completely different race, it's new territory, but I fully accept the challenge. I'll try to do my best. We have a very strong team for this race, with guys who have lots of experience and we can use this to our advantage. It will be a very hard race, but I think with the shape I have now that this is the right moment to give it a try at least. We had a great battle last weekend at Flanders and I hope we can put on a good show again this Sunday.”

The showdown is set to feature the biggest names in the sport, all battling to arrive at the famous finish line in the velodrome ahead of their fellow competitors. Mathieu van der Poel returns as the two-time defending champion and big favorite, aiming for a historic third straight win.

Danish powerhouse Mads Pederson will be on the hunt for his first monument victory – a feat that has eluded him in recent years. Known for his strength at the finish, Pederson will be one to watch in a reduced sprint inside the velodrome. Belgian star Wout van Aert also lines up as a serious contender once again after a strong showing at the Tour of Flanders. The fan favourite looks to be riding himself back into top form and will be eager to add the“Queen of Classics” to his palmares.

The 122nd edition of Paris-Roubaix will see the peloton battle over 260km of punishing terrain, with 55.7km of brutal cobblestones awaiting the riders. The first pav sector appears after 96KM of racing, kicking off a relentless sequence of cobbled madness. From that point on, the pressure will mount with every sector, especially the legendary Mons-en-Pevele and Carrefour de l'Arbre. Each cobble will lead to the iconic Roubaix Velodrome, where the 2025 winner will be crowned.

UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Tadej Pogačar are once again hunting history. With a squad built for the challenge and a leader chasing records, they arrive at the start line of Paris-Roubaix ready to continue their dominant 2025 season.