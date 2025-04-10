Uganda: Strict Penalties For Non Adherence To Building Standards

Government has tabled the Building Control (Amendment) Bill, 2025 that will see enforcement of standards in the construction industry with strict penalties for offenders.

The Bill tabled by the State Minister for Transport, Hon. Fred Byamukama on Wednesday, 09 April 2025 will address the gaps in the Building Control Act and streamline the procedure for approval of building and occupational permits.

The presentation of the Bill comes at a time when the country has seen reports of poor workmanship at constructions sites leading to collapse of buildings which have led to deaths and injuries of mainly workers.

The industry has also seen start of construction works and occupation of structures with permits.

Clause 16 of the Bill prescribes liability for causing accidents in buildings or on building construction sites with those found culpable facing up to 12 years in jail or a fine of Shs10 million.

“Any person whose negligence, commission or omission leads to an accident on a building or a building construction site, which results into injury, death or destruction of property, commits an offence,” the Bill states in part.

The Bill also criminalises a person who carries out a building operation without a valid building permit and faces two years' imprisonment or a fine of Shs20,000 for every square metre of the built-up area.

The new law when passed by Parliament establishes a building committee in each district local government and urban council with powers to order for demolition or evacuation of premises constructed illegally.

“The Building Committee shall have the power to demolish or order the evacuation of buildings constructed in contravention of this Act and the conditions prescribed by the minister by regulations,” reads the Bill.

The committee will also be in charge of approving applications for building permits under the stewardship of the district chief administrative officer.

The new law streamlines functions and composition of the National Building Review Board (NBRB) which will enforce mechanisms of approval of plans, quality assurance and inspection of buildings.

“It provides for the powers of the Board to issue stop or evacuation orders in circumstances where a building committee has failed to comply with the recommendations of the Board and safety is compromised at a building,” the Bill adds.

NBRB in the new law is charged with restructuring of procedures for approval of building permits and occupation permits while providing for use of unconventional methods, technologies and materials for building.

Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa referred the Bill to the Committee on Physical Infrastructure for consideration.

