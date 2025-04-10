403
Today In Kuwait's History:
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 10 (KUNA) --
1945 -- Major Maurice Tandy was named Britain's political agent in Kuwait. He served in this post until August 15, 1947.
1967 -- Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC) exported the first shipment of ammonia to Saudi Arabia.
1972 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree approving an agreement for investing Arab funds and transferring them among Arab countries. The agreement inked in Damascus on August 29, 1970, in line with a resolution by the Council of Arab Economic Unity, taken during its 15th regular session.
2017 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated the new building of the Central Bank of Kuwait, built on a 25,872 square-meter plot of land. Its height reached 235 meters with 44 floors.
2017 -- Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) and Oman Oil Company signed partnershihp agreements to develop a refinery and petrochemical industries complex in Oman's Al-Duqm, the largest joint investment project in the economic zone in Al-Duqm.
2018 -- Kuwait Shooting Club won the Arab tournament with shotguns held in Morocco, bagging 12 medals. The championship involved 116 shooters from ten Arab countries.
2021 -- Kuwait National Petroleum Company declared operating the hydrogen cracking unit number 214 at Abdullah Port. It was a new unit affiliated with the environmentally friendly fuel project. (end)
