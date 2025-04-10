403
Britannia Appoints Tilt Brand Solutions As Agency On Record For Its Cake, Rusk, Croissant And Breads Portfolio
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai,10th April, 2025: Britannia Industries, one of India's leading FMCG companies, has named Mumbai-based Tilt Brand Solutions as its Brand & Communication Agency on Record for the Cakes, Rusk, Bread and Croissant portfolio.
Tilt's mandate will be to craft the brand strategy for Britannia's adjacency business which will deepen consumer relationships.
Shekhar Agarwal, General Manager – Marketing, Britannia commented,“For Britannia's adjacency portfolio, it was imperative that we got on board a partner who would be able to bring a perfect amalgamation of creative strength and business acumen to the table. The balanced approach of Tilt Brand Solutions and their category & consumer understanding delivered on the brief. We look forward to this partnership to create a significant impact for these businesses.”
Tilt has been tasked with conceiving impactful brand strategies, and to create & execute communication assets across formats and platforms that deliver engaging and meaningful brand experiences for new and current consumers.
Hari Krishnan, Chief Business Officer, Tilt Brand Solutions added: "We are thrilled to partner with Britannia on this exciting journey. With our shared commitment to innovation and creativity, we are confident of creating impactful and memorable work that resonates with audiences, while also driving growth and leadership in the category.”
