Revolution Group Founder Selected As Expert Panelist For Prestigious Private Market Investment Webinar

Revolution Group LLC

Omaha wealth advisor Ryan Fleischer to join prestigious Meketa Capital panel on private market investment strategies for ultra-wealthy clients.

- Ryan FleischerOMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ryan Fleischer to share insights on structuring private market allocations alongside industry leadersRevolution Group is pleased to announce that Founder and Chief Investment Officer Ryan Fleischer has been selected to serve as an expert panelist for an upcoming webinar hosted by Meketa Capital, a subsidiary of the global investment leader Meketa Investment Group, which advises on $1.7 trillion in assets. This invitation comes just weeks after Fleischer hosted Revolution Group's successful "Tax Planning for the Ultra-Wealthy" event, which drew over 50 high-net-worth individuals from across the Midwest.The webinar, "Structuring an Allocation to Private Market Investments: Best Practices for Adding Private Investments to Client Portfolios," will take place on April 10, 2025, and will feature Mr. Fleischer alongside other distinguished industry leaders."Being invited to share expertise alongside such respected industry professionals represents significant recognition of Revolution Group's pioneering work in democratizing access to sophisticated private market investments," said Mr. Fleischer. "Following our recent success with our exclusive Tax Planning event for ultra-wealthy individuals, I'm eager to continue this momentum by contributing to this important industry dialogue on best practices for portfolio construction."The invitation underscores Mr. Fleischer's growing reputation as a thought leader in private market investments. With extensive experience as Lead Strategist and Portfolio Manager for a multi-billion-dollar family office and advisory board positions with private equity firms managing over $34 billion in transacted investment volume, Mr. Fleischer brings valuable insights on incorporating alternative investments into diversified portfolios.During the webinar, Mr. Fleischer will address key considerations for financial advisors implementing private market allocations for clients with appropriate risk and liquidity profiles, including determining optimal allocation percentages and portfolio integration strategies.This professional development event offers continuing education credit for industry participants and highlights Revolution Group's commitment to advancing investment management best practices.About Revolution GroupRevolution Group, through its affiliated entities Revolution Capital and Revolution Tax, provides comprehensive investment management and financial planning services to family offices, business owners, CEO founders, endowments, and Fortune 1000 executives. As an employee-owned, REAL FIDUCIARYTM STANDARD firm, Revolution Group brings billionaire family office level services to entrepreneurs, business owners, and multi-generational families. Under the leadership of Founder and CIO Ryan Fleischer, the firm has distinguished itself by expanding access to sophisticated private investments and delivering integrated tax planning, portfolio optimization, and estate structuring solutions. Learn more at .

Sara Tippery

316 Strategy Group

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.