Gippy Grewal On Joining Hands With Kjo: Felt ‘Akaal’ Deserves To Be Taken Out Of The Boundaries

Director-actor and singer Gippy Grewal has talked about joining hands with Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar for his upcoming film"Akaal: The Unconquered" and said that he felt his movie deserved to be taken out of the boundaries.

“We felt that our film deserves to be taken out of the boundaries. The boundaries of our regular Punjabi films. So, it should be released in Hindi. In Punjab, we watch Tamil and Telugu films in Hindi. So, our films should be able to see all that,” Gippy told IANS.

“I don't think there is anyone better than Karan Johar... We locked things in the first meeting. So, in the next meeting with Karan, everything happened fast.”

Gippy said that after Karan, who is distributing the film via his banner Dharma Productions in Hindi, the film has“become bigger.”

“After that, we all feel that the film has become bigger. Rest, it's like, your film should be good. Now, with him, our reach has increased. So, the film will reach people. Rest, the film has to do what it has to do,” he said.

“Akaal: The Unconquered,” which will be released on April 10, is set in the 1840s Punjab. It tells the tale of honor and resilience, following Sardar Akaal Singh and his village as they face a vengeful assault by Jangi Jahan and his forces after the death of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh.

The film also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi and Nimrat Khaira.

Born in Ludhiana, Punjab, Gippy made his acting debut in the 2010 movie, Mel Karade Rabba, which he followed with Carry On Jatta, Lucky Di Unlucky Story, Bhaji in Problem, and Jatt James Bond. He owns production houses Humble Motion Pictures and Big Daddy Films along with his brother Sippy Grewal.