Design Meets Demand: Anycubic's Kobra S1 Combo Tops Sales And Wins Red Dot Award
From Trade Show Spark to Mainstream Momentum
At Formnext 2024, the S1 Combo's quad-color vibrancy and industrial-grade speed turned heads among Frankfurt's tech titans. By February, its versatility resonated in real-world settings. "It's the Goldilocks machine," said a New York designer. "Precise enough for client prototypes, intuitive enough for my kid's school projects."
The Proof Is in the Performance:
Presale Powerhouse: Outpaced Anycubic's own Kobra 3 Combo as Amazon's fastest-selling multi-color printer
European Stronghold: Captured #1 market share in Germany and France within 8 weeks
Digital Surge: Q1 2025 website traffic eclipsed 2023-2024 totals combined post-Formnext
Engineering Excellence, Simplified
Building on 2024's Kobra 3 Combo and Makeronline success, the S1 Combo redefines accessibility: Color Engine Pro delivers vibrant multi-material prints with built-in drying
Near plug-and-play assembly slashes setup time by 90%
Fully enclosed frame ensures stability without complexity
Beyond the Build Plate
Anycubic's ecosystem amplifies the hardware: Anycubic Slicer Next (Orca-based) integrates model libraries, smart presets, and remote control
Makeronline 's 140,000+ creator community shares everything from cosplay designs to STEM lesson plans
This synergy fuels Anycubic's #1 market position in the U.S. and Europe Amazon, with top marks from CNET, TechRadar, and All3DP. Since 2019, Anycubic's FDM printer lineup has achieved over 1,000,000 units sold.
Ignite Your "What If" Moment with the AnycubicMaker Challenge
From April 1 to April 30, 2025, Anycubic presents the AnycubicMaker Challenge -because those "What if I could make this?" moments deserve to come to life. Whether you're a seasoned maker or you've never touched a printer, we want to see your creativity in action. Share a photo or video of what you'd build (or have already printed) with a Kobra S1 Combo or Photon Mono M7 Pro for a chance to win top‐of‐the‐line gear-our grand prize is a Kobra S1 Combo (CoreXY FDM, up to 600 mm/s, 8‐color printing) plus 4 kg of filament-along with resin printers, a $3,000 cash pool, $50 vouchers, and 1,500 exclusive $20‐off‐$200 coupons. Winners will be announced on May 7, 2025. Hurry! Entries close April 30-don't miss your chance to win! Learn more at Anycubic Official Store
