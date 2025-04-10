Saudi Arabia Discovers 14 New Oil, Natural Gas Fields, Reservoirs
Saudi Minister of Energy, Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, revealed that, state-owned energy giant, Saudi Aramco, uncovered six oil fields, two oil reservoirs, and two gas fields and four gas reservoirs.
According to the announcement, Saudi Aramco's discoveries across six oil fields and two reservoirs are expected to produce a total of 8,126 barrels per day of Arabian oil, with various grades.
The new gas fields and reservoirs are projected to deliver 82.06 million standard cubic feet per day of natural gas.
The minister stressed the importance of the latest discoveries, stating that, they solidify the Kingdom's leading position in the global energy landscape, reinforce its rich hydrocarbon potential, and strengthen its ability to meet both domestic and global energy demand.– NNN-SPA
