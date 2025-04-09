Prime Minister Meets With Union Of Centrist Parties Parliamentary Bloc

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Wednesday met with the head and members of the Union of Centrist Parties Parliamentary Bloc, which includes six political parties.

The meeting, held at the House of Representatives, centred on critical issues, particularly the importance of advancing the comprehensive modernisation programme, which encompasses political, economic and administrative reforms, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Hassan reiterated the government's commitment to implementing the priorities outlined in the ministerial statement, as directed by the Royal Letter of Designation. He also emphasised that the government's main focus is stimulating economic growth, expanding the national economy and creating job opportunities for citizens.

The prime minister also highlighted plans to launch significant strategic projects in 2025 aimed at attracting foreign investment and driving economic growth over the next four years.

He also said that the government has successfully reduced the cost of debt servicing on the Eurobond loan due this year by 40 per cent, reiterating efforts to lower public debt interest rates.

Hassan also stressed the government's commitment to institutionalising social responsibility, aligning it with national development priorities. He also commended national institutions for their role in supporting the health and education sectors through social responsibility initiatives.

MP Zuhair Khashman, head of the Union of Centrist Parties Parliamentary Bloc, described the partnership between the government and the parliamentary bloc as crucial for shaping the country's future. He emphasised that the bloc is a national project built on independent party principles, with a comprehensive legislative, political, economic, and ethical agenda in line with their election programmes.

Khashman also underscored the urgency of transforming the economic landscape to generate more job opportunities and reduce unemployment. He also called for empowering the private sector and strengthening the relationship between the public and private sectors.

He also commended the government's“bold” decisions during its first 100 days, noting their positive impact on the public and the national economy, and demonstrating a clear commitment to government accountability.