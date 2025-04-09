403
Panama Has Its 10% US Tariffs Paused For 90 Days Along With The Rest Of The World Except For China With 125% Tariffs -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) China raised tariffs on the US to 84% so the US raised the tariffs on China to 125%. But the US has given the rest of the world a 90 day pause on tariffs. Stocks soared after Trump ordered the 90-day pause on tariffs. Trump has described the tariffs as“reciprocal,” saying the steep toll for China will correct a grievance he's held for“35 years:” that the U.S. is being“ripped off” by trade imbalances. The president has claimed the tariffs and 90 day pause will prompt countries to try to negotiate a deal with the U.S., boosting the economy.
