NESR To Participate In Water Tower Research Fireside Chat On April 10 At 11Am EST

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:NESR)(Nasdaq:NESRW) an international, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, announced that Chairman & CEO Sherif Foda will participate in a fireside chat with Water Tower Research ("WTR") tomorrow, April 10th, 2025, at 11am ET.

Jeff Robertson, Managing Director and analyst covering Natural Resources at WTR, will lead a wide-ranging discussion with Sherif covering the background of NESR, the Company's unique position as a diversified energy services provider in the MENA region, its strategic growth ambitions, new technology, and other topical market developments.

Investors and other interested parties can access the event by registering at:

A replay will be available on the NESR website on the Investor Relations page, shortly after the call.

About NESR

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 6,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in 16 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

