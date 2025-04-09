Esgold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Is 'One To Watch'

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)



Fully Permitted and Funded for Near-Term Production: Construction underway soon at Montauban with gold-silver production expected in Q3 2025.

Tailings-to-Cashflow Strategy: Near-term cash flow from processing historic tailings will fund exploration across the district-scale land package.

Replicable Clean Mining Model: Scalable approach to legacy mine redevelopment in Canada and globally.

Broken Hill Analogue: Geological and structural parallels suggest Montauban may host a larger, mineralized system at depth. Modern 3D Imaging Tech: Cutting-edge ANT survey is producing subsurface imaging beyond 800m, uncovering the potential size of the deposit.

ESGold (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company on a clear path to near-term gold and silver production. With established infrastructure in place and a significant gold-silver resource, the company is uniquely positioned to generate near-term cash flow while unlocking the full potential of its Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec-one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world.

ESGold is building a foundation for long-term growth through a dual-track strategy: cash-flow generation from tailings reprocessing to fund...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to ESAUF are available in the company's newsroom at

About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire (“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

MiningNewsWire is powered by IBN