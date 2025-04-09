Egypt Hands Over Khartoum Process Chairmanship To France At Cairo Ministerial Meeting

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt concluded the second ministerial meeting of the Khartoum Process on April 9, 2025, adopting the“Cairo Ministerial Declaration” and the“Cairo Action Plan,” a strategic document outlining the framework for future presidencies. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty handed over the chairmanship to France, represented by Minister of State for Interior François-Noël Buffet.

“The Cairo Ministerial Declaration highlights the process's achievements since its launch, while the Cairo Action Plan provides a strategic framework for future presidencies – a first since the process began,” a statement from the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

Abdelatty expressed Egypt's support for France's upcoming presidency, building on past achievements. The handover occurred at the close of the meeting, held in Cairo under Egypt's chairmanship since April 2024. The Khartoum Process aims to coordinate international efforts on migration issues between the Mediterranean and the Horn of Africa.

The opening session featured European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner; Angela Martens, chargé d'affaires at the African Union Commission for Health, Humanitarian Affairs, and Social Development; and Michael Spindelegger, director-general of the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), which serves as the process's secretariat. Representatives from around 50 European and Horn of Africa nations, as well as regional and international organizations, attended.

In his opening remarks, Abdelatty emphasized the meeting's role as a platform for political cooperation to achieve tangible results through dialogue, knowledge-sharing, and support. He noted Egypt's two previous presidencies of the Khartoum Process over the past decade, highlighting the nation's commitment to its principles.

“Egypt sought, through its presidency, to propel this platform towards broader and more ambitious horizons, believing that addressing the phenomenon of migration in general, and combating irregular migration in particular, must be based on a comprehensive vision and approach,” Abdelatty stated.“This approach is founded on equal cooperation, practical solidarity, respect for human dignity, taking into account the security and development aspects of migration, addressing its root causes, and considering the principle of burden-sharing to enhance the resilience of communities hosting migrants.”

Abdelatty highlighted Egypt's accomplishments during its presidency, including supporting regular migration pathways, enhancing labour mobility and skills development linked to sustainable development, and integrating humanitarian and developmental aspects in addressing displacement and the relationship between climate change and migration.

He also emphasized Egypt's ongoing efforts in migration management, noting that Egypt hosts over 10 million migrants, refugees, and asylum seekers from 133 countries, providing them with freedom of movement and services equal to those of Egyptian citizens.

Abdelatty underscored Egypt's commitment to combating irregular migration through a comprehensive approach: tackling root causes, strengthening legal pathways, promoting sustainable and inclusive development, enhancing border management, and raising public awareness. He stressed the importance of international cooperation and shared responsibility in addressing migration challenges.

In his opening remarks, Brunner expressed appreciation for Egypt's leadership of the Khartoum Process, particularly regarding displacement caused by climate change, skills mobility, and anti-smuggling initiatives.

“At the outset, on behalf of the European Union, I would like to express my appreciation for the important work that Egypt has done in chairing the Khartoum Process, particularly regarding displacement caused by climate change, skills mobility, and anti-smuggling initiatives. Your leadership has strengthened the process, making it more relevant and effective,” Brunner said.“Now, we have the Cairo Declaration and the Cairo Action Plan. So we can all see the fruits of your labour and the success that you have led us to. Alliw me to say: Thank you very much.”

Separately, Commissioner Brunner's visit to Cairo included meetings with Abdelatty and Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfik to discuss migration and security priorities, including migration management, counterterrorism, and cooperation with EU agencies. Brunner also attended a signing ceremony for a working arrangement between Europol and Egypt to enhance law enforcement cooperation against terrorism, drug trafficking, migrant smuggling, and organised crime.