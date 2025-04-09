29 French Companies Explore Industrial, Transport Investment Opportunities In Egypt

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel Al-Wazir, met with representatives of 29 leading French companies and institutions to explore new investment opportunities in Egypt. The companies operate across a broad spectrum of sectors, including renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, food industries, construction, real estate, water and waste management, digital solutions, telecommunications, logistics, financial consulting, aviation, railways, medical transport, inspection and certification services, and project financing.

These industries represent key pillars of the Egyptian economy and reflect the confidence of French investors in Egypt's business climate. The meeting sought to strengthen economic ties between Egypt and France, and to explore new opportunities for French firms to invest or expand their operations under the growing Egyptian-French partnership.

At the start of the meeting, Al-Wazir emphasized Egypt's openness to international cooperation in both the industrial and transport sectors, particularly with France-a long-standing and strategic economic partner. He noted that this meeting coincides with Egypt's implementation of a comprehensive development strategy for the two sectors, led by the Ministries of Industry and Transport.

He outlined four main pillars guiding Egypt's cooperation with international firms: (1) reinforcing partnerships to localize key industries; (2) resolving obstacles faced by investors; (3) increasing investments across transport and industry; and (4) supporting both the expansion of existing factories and the establishment of new ones.

During the discussions, French companies presented their plans to invest in or expand their operations in Egypt. Airbus introduced an initiative to enhance local helicopter manufacturing and maintenance, including potential production for tourism and medical transport purposes. Capgemini shared plans to strengthen Egypt's digital infrastructure and IT systems, while Société Générale unveiled a strategy to finance major transport projects nationwide.

CDS, a company specialized in railway signaling systems, expressed interest in participating in current and upcoming transport projects, including the Al-Fardan–Bir al-Abd–Arish–Taba railway line. Cooperation could involve a partnership with Italian firm MerMec, with a commitment to produce all project materials locally in Egypt.

Artelia, an engineering consultancy, outlined its interest in contributing to several transport projects funded by the French government, including the Alexandria tram, airport development initiatives, metro system enhancements, and technical workforce training programs.

Al-Wazir also reviewed Servier Pharmaceuticals' expansion plan for its factory in 6th of October City. The factory, which produces medications for chronic diseases such as hypertension, cardiovascular illnesses, and diabetes, aims to double its production capacity, including entering the oncology medication segment. Al-Wazir encouraged the company to expand output further to reduce imports, serve the domestic market, and export to regional markets such as the Middle East and Africa.

The minister concluded by announcing that the Ministries of Industry and Transport, in coordination with the French Embassy in Cairo, will work together to develop a comprehensive list of joint industrial and transport projects. This effort aims to launch a new phase of strategic collaboration between Egypt and France in sectors that are critical to Egypt's long-term development goals.