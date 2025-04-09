Egypt's Investment Minister Discusses Cooperation With Leading French Companies

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib reaffirmed the strong and steadily growing economic relationship between Egypt and France, emphasizing that bilateral ties have deepened in recent years thanks to the political will of both countries' leadership.

El-Khatib made the remarks during a meeting with a delegation of major French companies affiliated with the French Employers Association (MEDEF International). He was accompanied by Hossam Heiba, Chairman of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI). The meeting took place on the sidelines of French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Cairo and focused on enhancing economic and investment cooperation between the two nations.

The minister noted that the discussions build on momentum from the Egyptian-French Economic Forum, which served as a key platform to expand investment and trade dialogue. He expressed appreciation for France's commitment to increasing its investments in Egypt, particularly in priority sectors aligned with the country's development goals.

El-Khatib highlighted the significance of the meeting as a step forward in strengthening the economic partnership and capitalizing on the current positive momentum in bilateral relations. He underscored the importance of direct communication between the business communities in both countries, which lays the groundwork for joint projects that yield mutual benefits.







He also emphasized Egypt's strategic role as a gateway to regional markets, offering French companies a valuable opportunity to expand their operations into the Middle East and Africa.

The minister outlined Egypt's continued efforts to foster a stable and attractive investment environment, supported by comprehensive legislative and administrative reforms designed to stimulate economic growth across various sectors.

He further stressed the importance of deepening cooperation in areas such as the green economy, renewable energy, and advanced technologies-sectors he described as vital pillars of Egypt's national development strategy. He expressed Egypt's strong interest in forging partnerships with France that focus on the exchange of knowledge, innovation, and technical expertise.

El-Khatib concluded by reaffirming the government's commitment to supporting serious investors and providing all necessary facilities to ensure the successful implementation and sustainability of their projects in Egypt.