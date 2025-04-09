Queen Meets Prime Minister Of Italy In Rome

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Rome, April 9 (Petra) -- Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah met with the Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni on Wednesday in Rome, according to a statement from the Queen's office.Meloni received Her Majesty in Rome's Villa Doria Pamphili, where they discussed the current humanitarian situation in Gaza. Queen Rania highlighted the lack of food, medical supplies and basic necessities following the suspension of aid deliveries into the Strip.During the meeting, Her Majesty thanked the Prime Minister for Italy's humanitarian support and provision of aid to Gaza's population. She underscored the Strip's growing orphan crisis, where more than 39,000 babies and children have lost one or both parents.Emphasising the strong ties between both countries, the Queen and Meloni discussed the importance of projects in education and child and family protection in Jordan, which are supported by the Italian Development Cooperation.