Jordan's Stance On Palestine Reflects Pan-Arab Commitment, Culture Minister Says

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 9 (Petra) – Jordan continues to embody the ideals of Arab unity through its unwavering positions on regional causes, foremost among them the Palestinian issue, Culture Minister Mustafa Rawashdeh said on Wednesday.Speaking at an event marking the anniversary of the 1968 Battle of Karameh, organized by the Jordanian Writers and Literatures Union at the Royal Cultural Center in Amman, Rawashdeh said, "Jordan has always stood as a model of Arab solidarity, most clearly demonstrated in its steadfast support for the people of Gaza, a position championed by His Majesty King Abdullah II a stance that will be recorded in history as one of honor."Each year on March 21, Jordanians commemorate the Battle of Karameh with pride, Rawashdeh noted, describing it as a moment when the Jordan Armed Forces demonstrated resilience and valor in repelling aggression. "We remember with pride our heroes, the martyrs who joined the ranks of honor and dignity, and the courageous stand of our soldiers under the leadership of the late King Hussein," he said.He quoted King Abdullah II, saying the lesson of the battle is that lasting peace in the Palestinian conflict cannot be achieved through war or imposed solutions but only through the restoration of rights to their rightful owners.Rawashdeh called on writers, artists, and intellectuals to document the legacy of the battle through literature, history, theater, and film, preserving the national narrative in the voices of its heroes.Colonel Mohammad Na'an'ah, director of the Media Center at the Military Media Directorate, said in his speech on behalf of the Jordan Armed Forces that although 57 years have passed since the battle, its spirit remains strong. "The victory of Karameh cemented Jordan's identity as a nation of sacrifice and honor," he said, adding that the battle was a Jordanian achievement under Hashemite leadership and Arab identity.He described it as a continuation of Jordan's long history of valor, from the early Islamic battles of Mu'tah and Yarmouk to Karameh, saying the land has been soaked in the blood of both Companions of the Prophet and Jordanians who sacrificed for Palestine and other Arab nations.Moderated by Bilal Sakarneh, the ceremony emphasized that the Battle of Karameh was the first military victory after the setbacks of 1948 and 1967 and proved that Jordan's military remains a reliable defender of national dignity and regional stability.The battle's legacy, Na'an'ah said, extends beyond Jordan, as it was also a victory for the Palestinians who sought refuge and solidarity in Jordan. He recalled a symbolic link: the town of Karameh was named in tribute to the Hashemite generosity of King Abdullah I, who donated his farm's land and water well to Palestinian refugees in 1948.Colonel Eyad Amro of the Public Security Directorate (PSD) added that Jordan, under its Hashemite leadership, remains committed to Arab causes, continuing to aid and defend those in need, even when resources are limited.Retired Major General Adnan Al Raqqad, director general of the Economic and Social Association of Retired Servicemen and Veterans (ESARSV), described the battle as "a chapter of glory written in the blood of brave soldiers." He emphasized that Karameh was not just a confrontation but a defining national moment that declared to the world that Jordan is a fortress against tyranny.He praised the late King Hussein's leadership during the battle as courageous and unwavering and affirmed that Jordan's strength lies in the resolve of its leadership, military, and people.Poet Ulaiyan Al-Adwan, head of Union, hailed the battle as a clear example of the Jordanian soldier's courage and high morale.Retired Colonel Dheyf Allah Al-Rifae, who fought in the battle, shared a personal account of the confrontation near Wadi Shuaib and paid tribute to the fallen soldiers who defended the nation with their lives.The event also featured patriotic poetry recitations by poets Abdulrahman Mubaidin, Badee' Rabah, and Mohammad Said Momani, celebrating the military's heroism and national pride.At the conclusion, Rawashdeh, Al Raqqad, and Al-Adwan presented honorary shields to veterans of the battle and participants in the ceremony.