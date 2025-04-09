Prime Minister Meets With Union Of Centrist Parties Parliamentary Bloc

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 9 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan met on Wednesday at the House of Representatives with the head and members of the Union of Centrist Parties Parliamentary Bloc, which consists of six parties.The meeting focused on key issues, including the significance of advancing the comprehensive modernisation programme that encompasses political, economic and administrative reforms.Hassan said the the government is committed to implementing the priorities outlined in the ministerial statement, as per the Royal Designation Letter.He emphasised that the government's primary focus is to stimulate economic growth and expand the national economy, which will, generate job opportunities.Hassan highlighted the government's plans to launch major strategic projects in 2025 to increase foreign investment and boost economic growth rates over the next four years.He reported that the government has successfully reduced the debt servicing cost on the Eurobond loan due this year by 40 per cent and promised to continue efforts to lower the interest on public debt.Hassan noted that the government is working to institutionalise social responsibility as a sustainable approach aligned with national development priorities, praising national institutions for supporting the health and education sectors within the framework of social responsibility.MP Zuhair Khashman, the head of the Union of Centrist Parties Parliamentary Bloc, stated that the partnership between the government and the parliamentary bloc is essential for shaping the nation's future.He characterised the bloc as a national project rooted in independent party principles and a comprehensive legislative, political, economic and ethical agenda that aligns with their election programmes.Khashman emphasised the urgency of transforming the economic landscape to create job opportunities and reduce unemployment. He advocated for empowering the private sector and fostering a complementary relationship between the public and private sectors.He commended the government's "bold" decisions during its first 100 days, many of which have positively impacted the people and the national economy, reflecting a clear commitment to government accountability.The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Economic Affairs Muhannad Shehadeh and Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Munim Odat.