Dense Fog In Ajloun's Ras Munif Reduces Visibility To Less Than 50 Meters, JMD Says

Amman, April 9 (Petra) – The Ras Munif area in Ajloun Governorate (northern Amman) is currently experiencing dense fog, which has reduced visibility to less than 50 meters, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).In a statement issued Wednesday, the JMD urged citizens to exercise caution and follow traffic safety guidelines, especially while driving in areas affected by fog.

