Dense Fog In Ajloun's Ras Munif Reduces Visibility To Less Than 50 Meters, JMD Says


2025-04-09 11:03:29
Amman, April 9 (Petra) – The Ras Munif area in Ajloun Governorate (northern Amman) is currently experiencing dense fog, which has reduced visibility to less than 50 meters, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).
In a statement issued Wednesday, the JMD urged citizens to exercise caution and follow traffic safety guidelines, especially while driving in areas affected by fog.

