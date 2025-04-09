403
Phoebus Claims Al Wajba Trophy Again
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Phoebus made it two wins in a row and his third in just six career starts with a determined victory in the Al Wajba Trophy on day one of the Qatar Gold Sword and Trophy (Div. 1 – Turf) at the Al Uqda Racecourse on Wednesday.
The bay colt, owned by Al Falah Stud and trained by Hamad al-Jehani, made his move around the home bend and powered past the long-time leader in the final 100m to clinch the win and emerge as a rising star in the making. Abdulla Rashid al-Kubaisi, QREC Racing Manager, crowned the winners.
Earlier, Dark Trooper continued his impressive form, claiming his third victory in just four starts this season in the Sealine Sprint Trophy.
The 5YO gelding, owned by Wathnan Racing and trained by Alban de Mieulle, displayed his blistering pace in the final 100m, surging ahead to secure the win under jockey Soufiane Saadi, completing a quick-fire double for the owner and the trainer.
In a feat for the ages, Equinoxe etched his name in history delivering yet another unforgettable performance in the Local Thoroughbred Cup for 4YO+ over 2100m, soaring to victory for the fifth consecutive year.
The 8YO stalwart, owned by Wathnan Racing and trained by Alban de Mieulle, bided his time before launching a trademark late surge to secure the historic win under Tomas Lukasek.
The day's opening Purebred Arabian Premium Maiden Cup for 4YOs over 1400m race saw Sejjel wasting no time in announcing himself. The Al Shaqab Racing's homebred colt built on his runner-up finish last outing and, in just his third career start, powered clear in the home straight to register an emphatic six-and-a-half length victory.
Trained by Jean de Mieulle, Sejjel was guided by Olivier d'Andign, who picked up right where he left off the night before. The meeting will continue today with Div 2 races.
41st Al Rayyan Race Meeting – Qatar Gold Sword and Trophy (Div 1)
WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)
Al Wajba Trophy - 3yo Thoroughbreds (Class 1)
Phoebus, Hamad al-Jehani, Alberto Sanna
Sealine Sprint Trophy - Thoroughbred Open Cup (Class 2)
Dark Trooper, Alban De Mieulle, Soufiane Saadi
Local Thoroughbred Cup (Class 1)
Equinoxe, Alban Elie De Mieulle, Tomas Lukasek
Purebred Arabian Premium Maiden Plate Cup (Class 6)
Sejjel, Jean de Mieulle, Olivier d'Andigne
