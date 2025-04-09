Meet Luciana Petitti: Paying It Forward Through Leadership And Impact

MENAFN - 3BL) Tapping into different voices, perspectives, and experiences helps businesses solve problems, reveals new opportunities to grow, and encourages contributions that better support people and communities. At Henkel North America, diversity is a path to progress, innovation, and impact. Our employees and partners are united by our purpose:. They collaborate to tackle challenges, find solutions and open new perspectives – allowing us to deliver products, services, and innovations that enrich and improve everyday life.

We invite you to“meet” our pioneers in our series,“Pioneers for Good.”

Introducing Luciana

Luciana Petitti, Supply Planning Performance Manager, in Adhesive Operations Supply Chain, is committed to creative problem-solving, fostering a collaborative and inspiring culture for her colleagues, and nurturing a cycle of goodwill and support within and beyond Henkel. Her ability to bridge critical gaps through mentorship and community service embodies what it means to be a pioneer for good.

"I want to believe that I can make a difference with every little thing that I do in and out of my work if I set my heart to it,” said Luciana.

Paying it Forward

Luciana's passion for supporting others' success and paying it forward stems from her own upbringing. Having been born in what she describes as an impoverished community in Brazil, her professional and educational journey was shaped by the kindness and mentorship extended to her. As a result, Luciana is dedicated to helping children impacted by poverty and has found a passion for mentoring others to pursue the future they imagine.

As a volunteer for 10 years with Compassion International, a global organization dedicated to fighting childhood poverty, Luciana has sponsored several children, worked at sponsorship events and visited one of them at their Compassion center as part of her volunteer efforts. To support the work of this charity, she secured a grant through Henkel's Make an Impact Tomorrow (MIT) program. Her efforts have connected countless children in need with vital resources.

Luciana's commitment to helping others also shines through her volunteer work with churches, food banks, and shelters. Her willingness to give her time and resources has had a profound impact on her community, showing the incredible difference one person can make when they are driven by a genuine desire to uplift and empower those around them.

Enhancing Processes Across the Region

Luciana is constantly finding opportunities to help others grow, including at work. Her collaborative and solutions-oriented mindset has had a positive effect on Henkel's supply planning and production systems.

Utilizing her 13 years of process improvement experience and her Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certification – which provides her with data-driven approaches to improve efficiency – Luciana leads process-mapping exercises that help teams collaborate to identify roadblocks, drive effective change, and streamline processes.

“One plan, one team!” she says.“There's a lot of power in this type of exercise. It not only delivers results but also brings people together.”

Luciana's dedication, expertise, and impactful work in manufacturing, earned her the Manufacturing Institute's 2025 Women MAKE Award , recognizing her success in implementing processes that bridge the gap between supply chain and manufacturing.

Empowering Leadership and Excellence

Building on this philosophy, Luciana goes beyond improving efficiencies by helping others see the bigger picture and purpose behind their work. Throughout her 13 years at Henkel, she has mentored female engineers, scientists, interns, and co-op students – guiding them in developing technical expertise and leadership skills, while encouraging them to align customer needs with their professional value.

“It's a greater joy for me to see someone I support achieve success than it is for me to achieve it myself,” Luciana shares.

Luciana combines expertise and empathy to improve processes and uplift colleagues and communities. Through her work both inside and outside of the office, she demonstrates that true leadership is about helping others overcome obstacles to reach their full potential and leave a lasting, positive impact.