Gherman Legal Secures Appellate Victory In High-Stakes Commercial Dispute Before Florida Third District Court Of Appeal

Gherman Legal wins appeal: Court upholds fraud verdict against ATV in failed truck deal, affirming firm's strength in complex business and investor cases.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a significant win for investor rights and accountability in business transactions, Gherman Legal successfully defended a jury verdict on behalf of client Daniyar Kungeibayev in the case of Devolro Inc. and American Technology Ventures, LLC v. Daniyar Kungeibayev, appellate case No. 3D23-2237, affirming a trial court judgment holding a Florida-based company American Technology Ventures LLC (ATV) liable for fraud, civil theft, conversion, and unjust enrichment.

“This appellate decision reinforces the principle that parties must be held accountable for fraudulent and deceptive business practices,” said Sergiu Gherman, lead counsel for Mr. Kungeibayev.“It's a powerful affirmation of the jury's role in resolving factual disputes and a reminder that attempts to sidestep liability through procedural technicalities will not succeed when the facts and the law are on the side of justice.”

The case originated from a 2019 agreement involving Mr. Kungeibayev and his assignor, Ali Klyshpayev, who contracted with a prominent in Russian community businessman Eduard Orlov-purportedly acting on behalf of ATV and Devolro Inc.-to purchase two luxury trucks. When the trucks were never delivered and the funds were not returned, legal action was initiated. After a full trial, the jury found that Mr. Orlov acted as an agent of both Devolro and ATV, and returned a verdict in favor of Mr. Kungeibayev on all counts.

The Third DCA's decision strengthens legal precedent that trial courts may proceed to jury trials in the face of disputed material facts, even under Florida's updated summary judgment standards.

Gherman Legal is a Miami-based law firm recognized for its success in complex commercial litigation and financial disputes. Founding attorney Sergiu Gherman brings nearly two decades of experience representing investors, business owners, and high-net-worth individuals in high-stakes legal matters. With a deep commitment to protecting his clients' financial and reputational interests, Gherman is known for strong trial advocacy and insightful legal strategy.

